DANVILLE — Evelyn B. Williams, 98, of Danville died at 4:12 p.m. Friday (Dec. 20, 2019) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Funeral services will also take place Saturday at noon at Shaffer Chapel A.M.E. Church, 300 Martin Luther King St., Colp, with a wake service from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Apostle Charles Hargrove Sr. will officiate. Burial will be in Colp-Dewmaine Cemetery, Colp.