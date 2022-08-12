URBANA — Everett “Bud” Bussard, 86, of Urbana passed away at 4:31 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 10, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Philo, with the Rev. Keith Walder officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Bud was born June 14, 1936, in Collison, a son to Guy and Mary McMasters Bussard. He married Patricia Cler on Aug. 25, 1957, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Penfield; she survives.
Also surviving are three children, Lynn (Dale) Huffman of Urbana, Vicki (Jeff) Parkerson of Potomac and Scott (Sheree) Bussard of Armstrong; six grandchildren, Jamie (Michael) Ellars of Tolono, Zach (Jen) Huffman of Savoy, Buddy (Sara) Parkerson of Penfield, Tori (Kate) Gerth of Potomac, Spencer (Kami) Bussard of Gibson City and Slade (Logan) Bussard of Armstrong; 14 great-grandchildren, Natalie, Callie and Dillon Ellars, Elliot, Aiden and Lucas Huffman, Gavin, Tinley and Brynn Parkerson, Braxton, Kennedy and Jaxson Gerth, Lindy Williamson and Ryker Bussard; and two sisters, Doris (Romy) Rommerskirchen and Edna Dalle, both of Danville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Doug Bussard; and two brothers, Joe and Bill Bussard.
He was employed at General Electric and Hyster in Danville. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. He was referred to as the "Mayor" of South Ridge Subdivision by his neighbors.
Memorials may be made to Hooves of Hope, Potomac. Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.