POTOMAC — Everett “Butch” Keen Jr., 67, of Potomac (in his own words) croaked Sunday evening (Oct. 30, 2022) at his home, with friends and family surrounding him.
A celebration will be held at 3 Saturday afternoon at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, with a gathering of friends and family for one hour prior. In keeping with Butch’s style, we would love to see folks in their casual attire.
Butch was born July 28, 1955, in Danville, a son of Everett and Caroline Rose (DeRome) Keen. He married Ann Young on Aug. 10, 1974, in Vermilion County. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Doug (Teresa) Keen of Potomac and Stacey (Mick) Redmond of Caledonia, Mo.; a sister, Connie Lou (Ken) Penrod of Butte, Mont.; and three grandchildren, Dylan Keen of Potomac, Austin (Kaylee) Keen of Potomac and Kaysie Spanhook of Caledonia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Billie Ray.
Butch also had many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and others who were brought into the family because he loved them like family.
Butch graduated from Potomac High School in 1973. He farmed in the Potomac/Collison area, and then later he began selling auto parts. His talents and ability to diagnose and find the proper part fall just short of legendary. He was an ordained minister and officiated at numerous weddings.
He was the patriarch of K&S motorsports, the drag-racing team the family is involved in. He had many wonderful hours spent in the speed shop.
He was a member of Potomac Church of the Nazarene. He loved camping and fishing, drag racing and spending time with his people.
Memorials may be made to Potomac Nazarene or the Lymphoma Society.