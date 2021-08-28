DANVILLE — Everett E. Smiley, 78, of Danville passed this life at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 25, 2021).
He was born June 25, 1943, in Indianapolis, the son of the late Naja J. Elliott and Milton (Arlene) Jones Sr.
Everett was a friendly, outgoing person. He was a great father who was an avid sports fan and a die-hard Cubs fan. He served in the U.S. Navy. Everett was a gas journeyman and retired from Illinois Power Co. He also retired from DACC as a security officer.
Everett was a great husband and father. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 39 years, Beverly Smiley of Danville; the twins, Stacie (Darvick) White of Danville and Aaron Williams-Scoby of Ohio, Jasen (Kira) Smiley of Minnesota and Jenifer Smiley, Jacy Smiley and Jamie Watson, all of Danville; two brothers, David (Charlena) Smiley of Paducah, Ky., And Mauro “Butch” Shobe of Indianapolis; sisters, Genice (Everett) Thompson of Columbus, Ohio, Lisa Elliott Smith of Lakewood, Wash., Marlo Maher of Danville and Millene Williams and Beverly Jones of Inidanapolis; a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren; special friends, Lee and Anita Burns; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Milton Jones Jr. and Fredrick “Scooty” Smiley; and sisters, Arminda White, Alma Brittingham and Carolyn “Bobby” Barlow.
A homegoing celebration will commence at noon Tuesday, Aug. 31, at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Eulogist will be Pastor Thomas W. Miller. Military rites will follow. Interment will be held at a later date at Danville National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.