SAVOY — Everett Ray Krueger, 81, of Savoy passed away at 2:47 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Aug. 30, 1939, in Sidney, the son of Rudolph “Jake” and Goldie Mae (Poll) Krueger.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Krueger; sons, Michael Krueger (Jill) of Urbana, Scott Krueger (Becky) of Urbana and Keith “Andy” Perry of Champaign; grandchildren, Jacob Krueger, Joshua Krueger, Jordan Krueger (Hannah), Jensen Krueger and Ryan Perry; sisters, Marilyn Cannon of Champaign and Marlene Breen of Tolono; a brother, Ervin Krueger of Heston, Ky.; and his dog, Benjamin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Marcella Fulton and Carol Happ.
Everett graduated from Urbana High School in 1957. He was a police officer for the University of Illinois then later retired as a police officer with the Urbana Police Department. While with the UPD, Everett was a senior investigator for years. He trained an entire generation of detectives and was much respected. He also was an expert marksman. He then started with the State of Illinois Department of Corrections as a parole agent.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Urbana; the Fraternal Order of Police; Elks Club; Moose Lodge; and the UI Syndicate Club. He enjoyed golf, coached Little League baseball and formed the basketball games between "The Pigs versus the Freaks." He enjoyed taking his sons pheasant hunting, and oftentimes, his sons would empty their guns, but Everett would take one shot and "game over."
A visitation was held Saturday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with a graveside service following at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. The Rev. Father Freddie officiated.
Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Illinois Golf Junior League. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.