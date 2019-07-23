LAKESIDE, Calif. — Everett Robert Peters Jr. of Lakeside, Calif., died Thursday (July 18, 2019).
He was born in St. Joseph on April 25, 1926, to Everett and Evelyn Peters. He was a 1944 graduate of St. Joseph High School and San Diego State University and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in the Philippines during World War II. He married Sareeta Robertson of St. Joseph on Aug. 10, 1947. He and Sareeta moved to California in 1948 and lived there for the remainder of their lives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sareeta; daughter, Karen Peters; brothers, Dean and Gene Peters; a sister, Molly Peters McLellan; and a granddaughter, Serena Peters.
Robert was an employee of General Dynamics in San Diego for many years until he retired, then he was self-employed for several years after that.
Robert and Sareeta loved to travel and went to Europe on a driving tour. Following her death, Robert and his daughter, Karen, made many trips to Europe and all around the United States. Robert was an avid sports fan, following the San Diego Padres, the now-L.A. Chargers and the San Diego State Aztecs. He had a box seat at Del Mar Race Track for many years. He loved playing cards and was an expert at cribbage and gin rummy.
Robert’s family was very important to him. He was interested in all of their lives and activities and kept in touch with them. His Illinois relatives were also a big part of his life, and his annual visits were the highlight of the year.
He is survived by two sons, Steven (Susan) Peters and Jeff (Carol), both of San Diego, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Barbara (Joe) Peters of St. Joseph, and several nieces and nephews in Illinois and MIchigan.
Graveside services are to be held Friday, July 26, 2019, at Glen Abbey Memorial Park and Mortuary, Bonita, Calif.