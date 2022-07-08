FARMER CITY — Everett “Sonny” Cordes, 78, of Hollister, Mo., formerly of Mansfield and Farmer City, died Friday, June 24, 2022, in Strafford, Mo.
Sonny was born in Chicago, a son of Everett A. Cordes and Bertha (Scoles) Cordes. He married Kathleen (Deffenbaugh) in 1964 in Mansfield. Both Sonny and Kathy graduated from Mansfield High School.
They were blessed with two children: daughter Tana Shaffer of Arizona and son Brent Cordes (Michelle) of Farmer City, former wife (Gayla Arians) of Illinois. They have eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Sonny is survived by his sister, Janice Bewley of Indiana, and was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Scanlon of Arizona; and a brother, James Cordes.
Sonny worked at the University of Illinois Abbott Power Plant in Champaign, then owned and operated a Mobil Service Station in Mansfield, where he was also a volunteer on the fire department.
He and his family moved to Farmer City, where he owned and operated an Amoco Service Station, then for 20 years was the Blue Ridge Schools Transportation Director. In addition, he was a volunteer on the Farmer City Fire Department, EMT for Farmer City Ambulance, coordinator for the emergency services and disaster agency for Farmer City, Farmer City alderman, and member of various Gold Wing groups.
In 2000, Sonny and Kathy moved to Hollister, Mo., where he worked for Thousand Hills Condominiums, then started his own business, Sonny’s Handyman Service.
A celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at American Legion Post 650, 122 N. Jefferson St., Mansfield. All friends and family are invited to attend.