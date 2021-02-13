SADORUS — Everland Austin Lybarger of Sadorus was called to his heavenly reward Thursday (Feb. 11, 2021).
He was born to his loving parents, Roy Theodore and Fairy Rochen (Humes) Lybarger, on July 5, 1932, in Larkensburg Township, Clay County. He married Rita Jean Randall, his wife of 63 years, on Feb. 23, 1957, and together they raised a daughter, Tammy, and two sons, John David and Daniel.
Everland was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sadorus. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in Korea from 1952 to 1954. He returned home to raise a family and later retired as a carpenter from the Bridge and Building Division of the Illinois Central Railroad after 39 years of service.
In his earlier years, he loved to hunt and remained a lifetime outdoorsman and ardent supporter of the NRA. He was an avid fisherman his whole life, spending many an afternoon lakeside in his later years at the Sadorus Sportsmen Club, where he was a longtime member. He loved to garden and always had a showplace garden. He tended to his small backyard orchard filled with fruit and nut trees and berries of all kinds. He enjoyed raising small flocks of chickens, quail and duck in his backyard brooder and never met an animal he could not nurse back to health.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John David; brother, Wilbur; and infant brother, Edward.
Surviving are his wife, Rita; daughter, Tammy Lybarger of Champaign; son, Daniel (Shannon) Lybarger of Sadorus; granddaughters, Lindsey and Ashley Lybarger of Arizona and Morgan and Sade Lybarger of Sadorus; brother, Ronald Lybarger of Martinsville; three sisters, Evelyn Joliff of Altamont, Lyvonne (Samuel) Quast of Effingham and Margaret (Frank) Bradley of Freemont, Ind.; sisters-in-law, Deronda Kollmann of Watson and Linda (John) Bonner of Champaign; and numerous nieces and nephews and his buddy, Casey Cat.
He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him as a devoted husband, loving father and loyal brother.
Private family services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sadorus, with Pastor Matt Montgomery officiating. Burial will be in Craw Cemetery, Sadorus.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sadorus. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences can made at freesefh.com.