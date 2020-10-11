ATWOOD — Evone Urban, 89, went to heaven Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020), after a brief stay in the hospital, in Urbana.
Evone was the daughter of Charles Elmo Goad and Aileen Martin Goad and lived in Atwood for most of her life and Champaign-Urbana the last several years.
She was a longtime owner of many businesses in Atwood and enjoyed all the customers throughout the years. She was loved by most who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Carol Nelson (Craig), Cheryl Sorensen (Jim), Chuck Urban (Connie) and Janet Urban (Bina); grandchildren, Paris Urban (Robert Binion) and David Pratt (Joann); great-grandchildren, twins Iris and Ivy Binion, Bailee Pratt and Becca Pratt Beachy; and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jim; brothers, Charlie Goad and Ronnie Goad; and sisters, Jean Daugherty Lowder and Pat Parrish.
Memorials may be made in Evone's name to the Atwood Library or charity of the donor's choice.
Per her wishes, services for Evone will be private.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com. The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820, with her arrangements.