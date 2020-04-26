CHAMPAIGN — Dr. Ezekiel Kalipeni, 66, formerly of Champaign, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in his home country of Malawi, where he had been busy, after his retirement from the University of Illinois, laying down the groundwork for his family and community to succeed.
Ezekiel was born on Feb. 4, 1954, in Mchinji, Malawi. Growing up wasn’t easy, but he knew from a young age that if he was going to support his family, he would have to persevere in life and strive for an education.
After earning his B.A. in social sciences from the University of Malawi, Ezekiel went on to receive his M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the Department of Geography. Through his vast career, Ezekiel held positions at the University of Malawi at Chancelor College, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Colgate University in Hamilton, N.Y., and the National Science Foundation in Arlington, Va.
He taught thousands, sponsored hundreds of Ph.D. students and mentored many more. He impacted the lives of many through his work — as a professor — and through his public service.
Ezekiel's work in human geography and the state of how pandemics spread through poverty was recognized by numerous national and international research awards. He was also a published author of numerous books and academic articles.
He was proud, jovial, funny, humble and a storyteller. He had a photographic memory, genius level IQ, a sarcastic sense of humor and a love for travel. Ezekiel's main goal in life was serving his community, speaking for those who didn’t have a voice and spreading his vast knowledge by educating others. It is because of him and his wife’s service that the Kalipeni Foundation was conceptualized.
The Kalipeni family lost their patriarch, many lost a friend and the world lost a brilliant mind. His legacy will be carried forward by his wife, Fattima Kalipeni, and his children — Natalia, Josephine, Jacqueline, Juliana, Joshua, Melissa and Jacob.