Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with a few showers this evening. Mostly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers this evening. Mostly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.