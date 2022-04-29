URBANA — “I hauled off and died and was buried three days later.”
— Ezell Derricks (aka King/Sky King)
Above is the full obituary that Mr. Derricks prepared for himself. If you really knew him, then you know that he believed one’s life and deeds should speak for them beyond the grave. He was right.
Ezell Derricks, born July 2, 1927, in Forrest, Miss., relocated himself to Champaign-Urbana as a child and never left.
A man who openly expressed the love of God through service, Mr. Derricks faithfully served St. Luke C.M.E Church in a variety of official and unofficial capacities for more than 70 years. For many years, he was the one to open and close the church for services (meaning he was always present) and could regularly be found there praying, singing, landscaping, fixing things, offering advice and doing his best to honor God through service. Even as his health failed, he faithfully participated in online worship services and continued his financial support of the ministry.
Mr. Derricks was a revered heavy-equipment operator for many years, known in the field as "King" and "Sky King" due to his dexterity in maneuvering steel beams and other heavy loads in tight spaces. He was a proud, longtime member of Local 841 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, where he remained active as a retiree. Desiring to be a more hands-on father, Mr. Derricks entered public service to the State of Illinois, where he served on the Road Corps, responsible for the evaluation and maintenance of roadways throughout the state. He took pride in creating and extending opportunities for employment and advancement to those who had previously been shut out and retired after more than two decades. In retirement, he was an active grandparent and served as a landlord and provider of high-quality, low-cost housing to families in need.
Left to mourn his passing are his beloved wife, Delores Derricks of Urbana; daughter, Joyce Lyvette Derricks of Atlanta; sons, Alan Scott Derricks, Stefon Cobb, Anthony Cobb (Tamme) and Domonic Cobb (Nicole) of Champaign, Steven Cobb of Bronx, N.Y., and Kendric Cobb of Chicago; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Mr. Derricks looks forward to reuniting with his many loved ones who have gone home before him but will be missed and remembered fondly by the many who were blessed by his life dedicated to love and service. Mr. Derricks is requesting, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Luke’s CME Church.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 30, at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 402 W. Main St., Urbana, IL 61801, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Mr. Derricks will be interred in Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61822. Per the family’s request, masks will be required for the services.
