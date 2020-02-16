DANVILLE — Franklin Jay Foster, 77, of Danville, formerly of Gibson City, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Jay was born July 29, 1942, in Seymour, Ind., to parents Raymond Duane and Luella Mae (Rasor) Foster. He married his wife, Rita Kaye Gosser, on Oct. 11, 1963, in Gibson City.
Surviving are his three daughters, Kristine Kaye (Gregory) Curry of Lexington, Ky., Kimberly Jayne (Scott Parry) Foster of New York, N.Y., and Kathleen Kelsi Foster of Champaign; one sister, DuAnne (David) Edwards of Madison, Wis.; one brother, John David (Gloria) Carson of Dana Point, Calif.; close friend and companion, Karen Boland; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and stepfather, John Harnit Carson, as well as his wife and a brother, Douglas Alan Carson.
Mr. Foster earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1973 and became a certified public accountant shortly thereafter. Later that year, he joined Clifton, Gunderson & Co. in Danville, where he eventually became a partner. Jay later served as partner in charge until his retirement in 2007.
During the nearly 50 years he lived in Danville, Jay carried a strong sense of community and an impressive generosity of spirit, providing leadership and acting as an adviser for many organizations, businesses and charities in and around the area. A few of his notable positions included serving on the board of directors for Provena USMC (now OSF) from 1998 to 2006, president of the Danville Country Club from 1988 to 1989 and again in recent years, and serving as treasurer for both the Kiwanis Club and Hubbard Trail Country Club during the 1970s. He was also listed in the Who’s Who Registry of Worldwide Business Leaders. Most recently, Jay held the executorship of the Julius W. Hegeler II Estate and served as the director of the Hegeler Foundation.
A lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and season ticket holder for the Fighting Illini, Jay rarely missed catching the game. He spent his free time golfing, playing cards with friends and going on fishing trips or attending the theater with family. He also enjoyed singing in the local chorale or whenever he felt the urge to share his booming tenor. He held an unwavering commitment to his golf game and could be found on the course on any day the weather permitted.
Jay was only recently diagnosed with myeloma, which he faced with courage and strength, buoyed by the love of his devoted daughters and his many friends within the community. His generous heart, strong will and steadfast support will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
A celebration of life will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61864, with John Leonard officiating. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Sacred Heart Cancer Center, 812 N. Logan Ave., Danville, IL 61832.
Please join Jay’s family in sharing photos and memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.