FISHER — Fairice Jean Unzicker Deffenbaugh, age 93, of Fisher died at 2:51 p.m. Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) at Bickford Cottage of Champaign.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Mahomet Christian Church, 908 N. Lake of the Woods Road in Mahomet. Pastor David Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the church. Burial will be in Willowbrook Cemetery in Fisher.
Mrs. Deffenbaugh was born Feb. 6, 1927, in Fisher, the daughter of Ezra and Bessie (Bachman) Unzicker. She married Eugene Deffenbaugh on Sept. 20, 1945, in Fisher. He passed away Nov. 9, 2008.
Surviving are three daughters, Cheryl ( Mike) Cornwell of Fisher, Brenda ( Kevin) Marlin of Springfield and Janet Hill of Summerville, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Deanna (Tim) Atteberry, Michele (Alex) Embry, Kimberly (Jeff) Alexander, Avery Hill, Kristen (Adam) Wampler, Beth (Dale) Steckel and Adam (Jackie) Hill; and 13 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Katie and Caleb Atteberry, Kalyn and Audrey Embry, Alex and Kendall Wampler, Ethan and Natalie Alexander, Morgan and Molly Steckler and A.J. and Ashlynn Hill.
She is preceded in death by her son, brother and son-in-law.
Fairice was a lifelong homemaker, having lived on the farm nearly her entire life. She was a member of the Mahomet Christian Church and the Dewey Homemakers Extension and served in several capacities with the Fisher Community Fair.
She loved flowers and exhibited them at both Fisher and Farmer City fairs. She was a talented artist with a brush, needle and thread, knitting needles, arranging flowers and decorating cakes. She also served as a local 4-H leader.
Most importantly, she was a servant of the Lord, teaching children in Sunday school, playing piano and organ, singing in the choir and supporting missionaries throughout the world. She sewed clothing and toys for those in need, cooked at church camp, volunteered at nursing homes and attended service whenever the church opened the doors.
The family suggests donating to Restoration House Ministries of Manchestor, N.H. Please share memories on Fairice’s tribute wall at www.lambyoungfh.com.