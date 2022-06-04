DANVILLE — Fannie Hamilton Fields, 89, of Danville took her first heavenly breath on Wednesday (June 1, 2022).
“And God Shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away.” Rev. 21:4.
She was born to Henry and Isabelle (Mann) Kittell on Oct. 10, 1932. She married Orville Hamilton on Aug. 28, 1948. He preceded her in death on May 13, 1981. Born to them were three sons, Don (Mary) Hamilton, Doug (Brenda) Hamilton and Dan (Tracy) Hamilton; and two daughters, Patricia Divan and Cathy (Mike) Smalley.
Also surviving are her loving grandchildren, Jeremy (Aimee) Hamilton, Jenny (Ryan) O’Herron, Jason (Jill) Hamilton, Heather (Bill) Osborne, Cody (Lashaiya) Divan, Ryan (Christina) Smalley, Corey (Amanda) Smalley, Adam Smalley, Abbi (Adam) Ford, Amanda (Frank) Harden, Jessie (Brady) Evans, Josh Hamilton, Chris (Kari) Hamilton and Nick Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Callie, Holden, Emma, Jack, Liam, Dillon, Mersadeez, Connor, Vaitea, Ilihea, Ella, Joseph, Marie, Michelle, Zack, Jake, Maddie, Audrey, Levi, Hannah, Bryant, Alaina, Caleb, Camden and Kinsley; brothers, Lawrence (Chick) Kittell, Robert Kittell and David (Sheila) Kittell; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She married Larry Fields on March 7, 1998. He survives, along with his daughters, Jenny (Scott) Paddock and Kelly (Chad) Jensen; and grandchildren, Kayla, Jordyn, Rylee, Madison, Brennyn and Cameron.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Orville Hamilton; son-in-law, Tony Divan; and siblings, Barbara, Eugene, Kenneth, Geneva and Dwight.
Fannie started her education in a one-room schoolhouse, at the age of 4, with her older siblings. She was very proud to have earned her GED and attended DACC. Her large and loving family were her greatest joy. Her home was the site of many family reunions, holiday gatherings, wedding receptions and baby showers. She enjoyed reading her Bible, working crossword puzzles and watching (win or lose) the Cubs and Illini basketball. She was a member and baptized at First Church of the Nazarene.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 6, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2212 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor Dave Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church. Her grandsons will proudly be her pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is assisting the family with service details. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.