PONTIAC — The Rev. Gerald J. Verdun, 79, of Pontiac passed away at 8:45 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 19, 2021) at home at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.
His visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 119 E. Howard St., Pontiac. A wake service will be at 3:30 p.m., followed by the visitation. A second visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at the church. Burial will follow in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Odell.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Grade School, Odell; St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell; or Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.
Father Jerry was born in Pontiac on March 3, 1942, the son of James F. and Helen F. (Mann) Verdun. He attended St. Paul grade and high schools in Odell. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force with assignments in Japan and Pakistan. After an honorable discharge in 1966, he attended St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, graduating in 1968. He attended St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul, Minn., and was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Edward O’Rourke on May 20, 1972, for the Diocese of Peoria.
He is survived by his sister, Sheila (Gary) Eggenberger of Pontiac; brothers, R. Keith (Patricia) Verdun of Pontiac and Charles (Lynne) Verdun of Odell; stepsisters, Marcella Nicholson of Escalon, Calif., Virginia Norris of Rockford and Evelyn (Bob) Broerman of Pontiac; and stepbrothers, Paul (Julie) Stoeckel of Bloomington, Pat Stoeckel of Bloomington, Michael (Deb) Stoeckel of Grayslake and Mark (Tricia) Stoeckel of Odell.
Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and their beloved children.
Preceding him in death were his parents and stepsister, Mary Stelow.
Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhom.com