DANVILLE — Fay Daleanes, 90, of Danville passed away Monday (May 3, 2021).
Visitation will be from 10 to 11a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Economos Michael Condos officiating. Burial will be in Springhill Cemetery, Danville.
Fay was born Aug. 8, 1930, in Danville, to James and Georgia (Deamatopulos) Langas. She attended Washington Grade School and graduated from DHS in 1948. Fay worked as a loan officer for Marquette Bank in Chicago and as the office manager at her niece Donna’s plastic-surgery practice in Chicago. She was a member of Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Champaign. She enjoyed reading and gardening.
Fay married James George Daleanes on Feb. 15, 1964, at Danville Central Church. The two shared over 44 years together before his passing on Dec. 24, 2008.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews, including Donna de Camara and Chris Dangles of Champaign. Fay was godmother to Art Barges of Westfield, Ind., and Nicholas and Jessica Dangles of Chicago.
Fay was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; two brothers, Christ J. and William J. Langas; and a sister, Stella Langas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Champaign. Messages and memories may be left on krugercoanpape.com or the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.