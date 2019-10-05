TOLONO — Ferdinand “Ferd” Potzer left us to join his heavenly father Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2019) at home in the loving presence of his family.
There were three priorities in Ferd’s life that were his passion and which sustained him: his love for his family and friends, his dedication to being a friend of Bill W.’s since Dec. 6, 1984, and his knowledge that God was with him always.
Ferd could best be described as larger than life with his boisterous voice and infectious laugh. He touched many people, knowing not a single stranger — the kind of person who knew everyone’s names by the time they got off the same elevator. Ferd’s genuine love of people encouraged everyone who met him to be a better person.
Born Ferdinand Potzer on June 2, 1944, in Trenton, N.J., to Ferdinand Potzer Sr. and Julia Ann (Wargo) Potzer, he attended Trenton High School before joining the U.S. Navy in 1961 and serving during the time of the Cuban missile crisis. He worked in various positions in New Jersey until relocating to Illinois in 1975. Ferd was his own boss as general contractor for Key Home Improvement for 25 years in the Champaign-Urbana area.
Ferd married the love of his life, Sandra (Kesler) Potzer, on Aug. 16, 1980, in Urbana. He was the proud father of Ferb Potzer of Trenton, N.J., Julia Ann Bryant of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Karl Potzer of Colfax. He was the adoring grandfather of Mason and Mallory Bryant. He is also survived by his brother, Chuck Potzer; niece, Melanie Neuman; and nephews, David Duffey, Jason Potzer and Jonathon Potzer. In addition, he is survived by a large and loving family of in-laws, including Evelyn Kesler, Susan Bonner, Sarah Nelson, Rick Kesler and Jim Kesler and their families.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, George Donald Potzer; beloved sister, Sharelle Chianese; and father-in-law, Richard Kesler.
Ferd enjoyed being with his family and friends, fishing, hunting, camping, sitting by the beach in the evening, RV’ing in Alaska and doing puzzles, especially with Mallory. For the last several years, he was fortunate to spend some of his time in South Carolina where he attended his grandchildren’s sporting events and could be found driving the golf cart or fishing for crab off the dock with Mason. He was beyond proud of his children and grandchildren, constantly telling stories about them and their achievements. He was colorful, strong willed, a loyal and caring friend, and fiercely devoted to his family.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. A celebration of Ferd’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Savoy United Methodist Church, 3002 W. Old Church Road, Champaign, IL 61822.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to Alcoholics Anonymous.
Rest in perfect peace, my love, daddy, grandpa and friend, until we are with you again.