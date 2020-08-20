MILFORD — Fern M. Becker, 92, of Fairmount, formerly of Milford, died at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) at her daughter’s home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, in Diers Hall, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed; please bring your mask. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is assisting the family with arrangements. A family funeral service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville with burial to follow in Saint John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Schwer.
She was born Jan. 6, 1928, in Grant Park the daughter of Walter and Frieda Wieggle Bredemeier. She married Erwin Becker on Dec. 14, 1946, at St. Lucas Evangelical Church, Beecher. He preceded her in death Feb. 8, 2007.
Fern is survived by three daughters, Elaine Wilson of Fairmount, Beverly (the Rev. James) Lehmann of Fithian and Linda (Eddie Boutilier) March of Sidney; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Florence Miller of Watseka.
She was preceded in death by her husband and grandson, Jacob March.
She grew up on the farm, married a farmer and farmed by his side for many years. She and her husband also owned and operated Becker’s Tempco in Milford until retirement.
Fern was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville. She had always been very involved in the life of the church. She served as an Iroquois County election judge for 20 years and spent a number of years on a bowling league. She enjoyed sewing and cross-stitch.
Memorials may be made to the North American Lutheran Seminary (Schifrin Scholarship Fund) or Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville. Please share your condolences and memories with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.