CHAMPAIGN — Fern P. Cook, 83 of Champaign died at 6 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Willowbrook Memory Care, Savoy.
Private graveside services were held. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Fern was born on Oct. 17, 1935, in Ivesdale, a daughter of Walter and Bertha Vollmer Morenz. She married Harold Cook on Sept. 16, 1952, in Danville; he survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Hope Cook of Champaign, Kim Campbell of Orland Park and Brenda Cook of Elgin; one grandson, Donald Campbell of Chicago; two brothers, Larry Morenz of Galena and Earl Morenz of Missouri; and two sisters, Betty Reifsteck of Sadorus and Delores Byers of Tuscola.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Lloyd Campbell; one brother, Robert; and one sister, Orlena.
Fern was a member of the Lions club, Elks and several dance clubs.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.