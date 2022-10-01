CAMARGO — Fern Dyke, 89, of Camargo passed away at 4 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her daughter's home.
Graveside memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Payne Cemetery, Brocton. Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Fern was born on Aug. 31, 1933, in Douglas County. She was a daughter of Gordon and Desta (Anderson) Peddycoart. She married Jack Mauzy on May 21, 1952. She later married Dave Dyke on May 29, 1976, in Oakland.
She is survived by her husband, Dave Dyke of Camargo; one daughter, Connie Henson, and her husband, Jerry, of Isabel; two sons, Ricky Mauzy and his wife, Karen, of Oakland and Ronnie Mauzy of Isabel; one stepson, David “Rusty” Dyke, and his wife, Carmen, of Tuscola; two stepdaughters, Diana Wyant and her husband, Dave, of Fairland and Darla Hawkins of Villa Grove; a stepdaughter-in-law, Penny Dyke of Grand Marsh, Wis.; five grandchildren, Dawn Sollers and her husband, Bill, Christi Henson-Setzer, Stephanie Logan and her husband, Nate, Jamey Mauzy and Ashley Mauzy; 10 stepgrandchildren, David Dyke (Spencer), Marlaina Plank (Lamar), Mark Ryan King, Cody Deppe, Tasha Hawkins, Tiffany Dyke, Heather Howard, Tom Robert Dyke, Angel Dyke and Nicole Anderson; seven great-grandchildren; 21 stepgreat-grandchildren; three sisters, Clara Cain of Ware, Nancy Moorecraft and her husband, Don, of Memphis and Camillia Buck and her husband, Jim, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Breanne King, four sisters, Bonnie Addis, Viola Clark, Ellen Wright and Laura Blaney, five brothers, Eugene, Arthur, Pete, Lloyd and Jim Peddycoart. two stepsons, Steve Dyke and Tom Dyke and her first husband, Jack Mauzy,
Fern attended the Christian church in Brocton and the Nazarene church in Tuscola.
Fern retired from General Electric in Mattoon with over 25 years of service.
Fern enjoyed being outdoors. She tried hunting but enjoyed camping and fishing and, most importantly, spending time with family.