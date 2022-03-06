FISHER — Fern Ida Grieser Massanari Ulrich, 96, of Fisher passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the end of a rich and generous life of service to others.
Fern was born Dec. 22, 1925, to Simon and Lovina Egli Grieser. She was married to Russell Harvey Massanari for 49 years until his death. Subsequently, she was married to Elton E. Ulrich for 14 years.
She was proceeded in death by both Russell and Elton, as well as her parents; seven siblings, Warren, Kathryn Mae Bachman, Wayne, her infant twin Vern, June Junker, Ruth Oyer and Shirley Schertz; a granddaughter; and a great-grandson.
She is survived by one brother, Daniel Grieser and wife Norma of Sebring, Fla.; four children, David (Nancy) of Green Valley, Ariz., Annette (Mike) Sommer of Foosland, Liz (Mike) Ingold of New Holland, Pa., and Dennis (Loi Tai Chiu) of San Jose, Calif.; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four stepchildren, Cheryl (George) Ryniak of Palos Heights, Joyce (Jim) Klokkenga of Emden, Diane (Harley) Geiser of Secor and Doug (Jenell) Ulrich of Tucson, Ariz.; 11 stepgrandchildren; and 14 step-great-grandchildren.
Fern and Russell met at Mennonite Central Committee in Akron, Pa., and continued to actively work with many local, state and national Mennonite organizations over their years together. Fern was specifically active in local, state and national Mennonite women’s organizations. She and Russ shared an interest in international relations, hosting international trainees in their home as well as American Field Service students. They also served as AFS regional representatives.
Fern enjoyed quilting, reading, puzzling, word games, traveling and especially visits with family and grandchildren. Her loving generous spirit will live on in those she touched.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at East Bend Mennonite Church in rural Fisher. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at East Bend Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, East Bend Mennonite Church 702 County Road 3300 N, Fisher, IL 61843, or a charity of your choice.
Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their services.