PAXTON — Ferne L. Haile, 93, of Paxton passed away at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (April 18, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Private family services will be held with burial in Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Ferne was born Dec. 14, 1926, in Bluford, the daughter of Mark and Hallie Esmon Pepple. She married Arthur John Haile on Dec. 22, 1945, in Fairfield. He preceded her in death Oct. 29, 2011.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol (Paul) Rawls of Brighton, Colo.; two sons, Eddie Haile of Paxton and Jerry (Cindy) Haile of Paxton; six grandchildren, Sonja (Jim) McKenzie, Marcus (Terri) Rawls, Stephen (Megan) Haile, Holly (Kurt) Boehle, John Haile and Michelle (James) Riggleman; and six great-grandchildren, Mason and Morgan Rawls, Kaitlyn McKenzie, Hallie Haile, Harper Haile and Isabella Riggleman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and a great-granddaughter.
Ferne enjoyed flowers, gardening, camping, fishing, cooking and baking, especially cherry pies.
