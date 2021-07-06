ROBERTS — Flora Jean Newsome, 70, of Roberts was called home to be with her Lord at 6:22 a.m. Wednesday (June 30, 2021) after a brief stay at Riverside Hospital, Kankakee.
Her celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Church of the Cross, Mahomet. Pastor Derrick Baker officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Cross, Roberts-Melvin Fire Department or to the Gilman nursing home.
Jeannie was born Feb. 22, 1951, in Nolan, W.Va., a daughter of William E. and Flora A. Aikins VanHoose. She married Jerry A. Newsome on May 22, 1970, in Chicago. He passed away Dec. 14, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by a daughter, Vanessa (Mike) Tongate of Roberts; a stepson, Claude Allen Newsome of Gulf Port, Miss.; siblings, Eddie (Angie) VanHoose of Hoffman Estates, Cathy Barkes of Cornitha, Miss., Troy (Shirley) VanHoose of Sodoris and Sandra (Bill) Collier of Creal Springs; several nieces and nephews; and her best friends, Fred Ruh of Roberts and Denver (Bessie) Shoup of Alexandria, La.
Jeannie was an active member of Church of the Cross in Mahomet for many years. She enjoyed playing cards, reading and spending time with her little dog, Maggie Mae.
She will be missed by all of her family and friends.
Online memories and condolences can be shared at rosenbaumfh.com.