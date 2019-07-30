MONTICELLO — Flora W. "Flo" Wittig, 94, of Monticello passed away at 9:10 a.m. Sunday (July 28, 2019) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Flo was born July 10, 1925, in Bement, the daughter of Ralph and Elsie (Burr) Wright. She married Harold H. Wittig on Jan. 30, 1955, in Bement.
Flo is survived by her husband, Harold Wittig of Monticello; sons, Steve Wittig (Sandy) of Canton, Ralph Wittig of Monticello and Richard Wittig (Pam) of Monticello; daughter, Barbara Lancaster (Jeff) of Tolono; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Eugene "Cotton" Wright and Earl Wright.
Flo was a homemaker, worked for the FBI in the fingerprint division during World War II and drove a school bus. She was a member of Monticello United Methodist Church, the Bement American Legion Auxiliary and the Methodist Women.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Monticello United Methodist Church with visitation for one hour prior the service at the church. Interment will be in Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Auxiliary.
