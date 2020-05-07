FISHER — Florence O. Cagle, 92, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. A private family graveside service will be held at Willowbrook Cemetery in Fisher.
Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Florence was born Dec. 13, 1927, near Milan, Ind., a daughter of Sanders and Stella Westfall Wright. She married Lyle “Perk” Cagle on June 10, 1948. He passed away July 28, 2001. They were married 53 years.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond, Wesley and Frank Wright; and three sisters, Helen Lynch, Ellen Shaw and Alice Miller.
She is survived by her son, Robert Cagle of Champaign.
Florence was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking. She had a genuine love for animals, and was well known for providing home and care for countless strays. Her favorite pastimes included listening to music of all kinds, reading mystery fiction and watching old Hollywood movies and Korean TV dramas.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to CATsNAP, 1713 S State St., Champaign, IL 61820, https://www.catsnap.org; to Alley Cat Allies, https://www.alleycat.org; or to the St. Labre Indian School, https://www.stlabre.org.
Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.