DANVILLE — Florence “Flossie” Beatrice (Greer) Goode, 95, formerly of Potomac, entered her heavenly home early Friday morning (Dec. 27, 2019) at Bowman Estates, Danville.
Flossie was born in Newton, Mass., to John Greer and Beatrice McDermott Greer. Her mother died when she was 4 years old, and she pretty much grew up on her own. She outlived her two brothers and a sister. She was taken in by the Cobb-Davis family as her “adopted” family. She worked a variety of jobs as a teenager, including making timing mechanisms for torpedoes for the war effort.
She turned her life over to the Lord at age 18 while listening to “The Old Time Gospel Hour” and soon felt called to the Metropolitan Bible School in Waukesha, Wis. Her first roommate was Juanita Peter, whose family became Flossie’s “forever” family until this day. She went on to work in Bible distribution work and Sunday school evangelism, having assignments in Chicago, Denver and South Bend, Ind., as well as with the Navajo Indians in New Mexico and on the southern border in Brownsville, Texas.
She worked at Wescove Christian School in Potomac for many years, where she met her husband, Raymond Goode. They were married for nine years before he died in 1979. She worked as a caregiver and kitchen aid before moving to Danville, where she became affiliated with the Danville Evangelical Church (now closed) through Pastor Franklin Baz and his loving family. She loved her current pastor, Bryan Sampson, until his recent untimely death.
Flossie never knew a stranger, loved a variety of pets through the years, and had many adopted nieces and nephews. Her friends are so grateful for the wonderful care she received while at Hawthorn Inn and, most recently, Bowman Estates. May God richly bless you for your love and compassion!
