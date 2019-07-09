LODA — Florence Jewel “Flossy” Huntzicker passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
A memorial service will be held July 12 at First ELCA Lutheran Church, 301 S. College St., Paxton, with the Rev. Debra Domeier officiating. The visitation will start at 11 a.m. with the service at noon. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, will be assisting the family with arrangements.
Florence was born Sept. 8, 1922, to Anna and John Royalson, in Chicago. She married Raymond Harold Huntzicker on Oct. 11, 1947, and later they resided in Park Ridge.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane (Thomas) Mueller of Lake Iroquois and Linda Huntzicker of Rantoul; one granddaughter, Kristie (Steve) Warfield; and two great-grandchildren, Kamden and Kenna Wollard of Dunlap.
Throughout her life, Florence held numerous jobs. Starting at age 13 while in high school, she worked for S.S. Kresge Dime Store, then she modeled for Carson Pirie Scott and later worked as a switchboard operator at Bell Telephone Company. Following graduation from Austin High School in Chicago, during WWII, Florence worked for the U.S. Army at its regional office. Later, she worked for the U.S. Treasury Department. After her marriage to Ray, she became the assistant superintendent at the First National Bank in Des Plaines.
In the 1960s, Florence and Ray founded F&H Electronics in Des Plaines, where they became business leaders in the community for over 30 years.
Florence was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Park Ridge. She spent her last 10 years living at Lake Iroquois in Loda, where she became an avid bird watcher and especially enjoyed being near her family.
Memorials can be made to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Loda; or First ELCA Lutheran Church, Paxton. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.