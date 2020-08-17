INDIANOLA — Florence Louise Hale, 100, of Indianola, passed away at 3:23 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home, Danville. She was born on Aug. 25, 1919, in rural Broadlands, the daughter of Joseph F. and Anna (Gerike) Bixler.
She was united in marriage to Donald Gerald Hale on Aug. 6, 1948, at Sidell Methodist Church. They resided in Indianola and raised six children: Nancy (Dale) Burnett, Joe (Dianna) Hale, Jerry (Chrissy) Hale, Cathy (Gene) Hutson, Teresa (Danny) Ross, and Donna (Otto) Collins. She had 22 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother, Joseph E. Bixler, and her sisters, Marie Mies and Edna Galey, and a grandson.
Florence was a graduate of Sidell High School, Class of 1937, and Eastern Illinois State Teachers College. She taught at Westfield, Sidell and Indianola until she retired in 1979.
She proudly served her country in WWII from 1943-1946 in the U.S. Navy - WAVES. She worked at U.S. Navy Hospitals in Bainbridge and Bethesda, Md., and at the Bureau of Aeronautics in Washington, D.C.
Florence was a homemaker and seamstress. She raised her family under the belief that you should use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without. She was an educator, avid reader (she always had a book in her hand), and a lifelong learner. She was loved and respected by her family. The family would like to thank all her caregivers at Colonial Manor Nursing Home.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St. Georgetown, IL 61846. It is kindly requested that face masks be worn and social distancing is practiced by those in attendance. A private burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Sidell. Memorial donations may be given in her name to the Honor Guard, Indianola Methodist Church, or just share a book with a friend. Please join her family in sharing memories through her Tribute Wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.