GIBSON CITY — Florence L. "Flo" Massey, 91, of Gibson City passed away at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at the Heritage Health nursing home in Gibson City.
A private family graveside service will be held at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Gibson City Bible Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gibson City Bible Church or to Transitions Hospice. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Florence was born Oct. 20, 1928, in Litchfield, a daughter to Fred and Euphemia Dagon Lowe. She married Robert W. Massey Sr. on Dec. 31, 1967. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2003.
Surviving are two sons, Robert (Linda) Knabel of Galesburg and Jeff (Kristen) Massey of Gibson City; two daughters, Nancy (Gene) Ray of Forsyth and Marty (Bill) Kaeding of Normal; a daughter-in-law, Carla Massey of Ashkum; her brother, Melvin Lowe of Litchfield; her sister, Dorothy Hamman of Rio Rico, Ariz.; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert W. “Bob” Massey Jr.; daughter, Cindy Ader; brothers, Fred Jr., Lester and Marvin; and sister, Linda.
Flo, as she was affectionally known by all who knew and loved her, was very involved in her church communities throughout most of her life; she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served “behind the scenes” in so many ways.
She was a waitress at the "Downtown Cafe," where folks enjoyed her homemade pies for dessert. She took pride in her home and was especially passionate about gardening and cooking. She enjoyed sharing these gifts with her family and friends in hospitality.
Flo quietly demonstrated love and care to those around her through service. Her sharp wit and humor were displayed through playful conversation with friends and family.
Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.