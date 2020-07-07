URBANA — Florence M. Mattlin, 89, of Urbana passed away at her home on Friday (July 3, 2020).
She was born on March 1, 1931, in Windsor, the daughter of Jessie Edward Carter and Bertha Lee (Griffin) Carter. Florence later married Richard Allen Mattlin; he preceded her in death.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Sandra J. Mattlin; grandchildren, Wenona Campell, Derek Mattlin and Amy (Perry) Mattlin; great-grandchildren, Taylor Mattlin, Emily Watson, Madison Mattlin, Chelsea Mattlin, Little Jay, Lillyona and Danny Lee Perry; sisters, Norma Jean Carter and Emma Englund; and her beloved dogs, Renna and Chewy.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; son, Danny Mattlin; daughter, Maylee Crook; grandson, Danny Mattlin Jr.; brothers, James Riley and Billy Dean; her twin brother, Lawrence Ray (Hertwin) Carter; and sisters, Opal June Bennett and Annabelle Beals.
Florence worked for Burnham City Hospital for 34 years as an LPN until it closed. She was a member of Webber Street Christian Church in Urbana and loved the St. Louis Cardinals, camping and reading books.
Services for Florence will be private. She will be interred at Bailey Cemetery in Tolono.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall.
