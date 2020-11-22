FARMER CITY — Florence "May" Boyd Vance of Farmer City died peacefully at home surrounded by family at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 17, 2020).
May was born on May 9, 1944, in Decatur, to Lyle and Nellie Boyd. She married Jim Vance on Nov. 11, 1962. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Kathy Parker of Urbana, Don (Carol) Vance of East Peoria and Lisa (Mike) Warner and Beckie (Chris) Witte, both of Farmer City; as well as six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
May was a successful Avon representative for many years, but her most cherished occupation was being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved playing games, finding bargains and talking and laughing with friends and family. May will always be remembered for her positive, happy spirit.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Memorial gifts in May’s remembrance may be made to the following organizations: Illinois Baptist Children’s Home, bchfs.com, or Talking Books and Braille Service (mail checks to 300 S. Second St., Springfield, IL 62701).