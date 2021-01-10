URBANA — Florence Bernice (Walker) Temple, 94, of Urbana died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at home.
Florence was born Oct. 30, 1926, in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of John H. and Gertrude (Cannon) Walker. She was the middle child of 15, in a very tightly knit family, headed by an immigrant from England, who came to the U.S. in 1891 in search of jobs building the railroad infrastructure.
Florence grew up in Oelwein, where in high school she first spied Philip, the son of a newly arrived Methodist minister. They were married on Aug. 6, 1948, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, by Philip’s father, the Rev. Herbert D. Temple. They lived in Iowa City while Philip finished a degree at the University of Iowa, with Florence working to support them. He graduated in 1950 with a B.S. in mechanical engineering, then accepted a position with HON Industries, now known as HNI, the office-furniture manufacturer, based in Muscatine, Iowa.
Florence supported his rise to a vice president position by raising their family and involvement in their church and community organizations. In 1973, they moved to a division of HON called Corry-Jamestown in Corry, Pa. In 1987, they transferred to the Corry-Hiebert division of HON Industries in Irving, Texas, near Dallas, where Philip worked until retirement in 1990, and died Dec. 7, 2005. Florence stayed in Irving, moving to Urbana in 2010 to be near her son Tim.
Florence cherished her role as a homemaker and in supporting Phil in his career and played a large role in his success. They were members of the First Methodist churches in Oelwein, Cedar Falls and Muscatine, Iowa, and First United Methodist church of Corry, Pa. She assisted with Girl Scout and Boy Scout activities.
Florence loved cooking, trying new recipes, gardening, needlework, golf and attending professional golf tournaments, walking for exercise, and travel, especially yearly excursions to the Chautauqua Institute at Jamestown, N.Y. She developed a love of classical music and opera, especially enjoying Pavarotti and other opera greats, but also loved music and musicals from the 1940s and '50s.
She is survived by a son, Timothy Walker Temple (Jerry Carden) of Urbana; a daughter, Deborah Temple (Eric) Witruk of St. Louis; one grandson, Christopher Witruk of St. Louis; a sister-in-law, Elaine Walker of Oelwein; two brothers-in-law, Wayne Stockwell of Montana and Burt Kirkman of Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Philip; seven sisters, Helen Cowell, Ruth Finders, Gert Brady, Blanche Millard, Loretta Smith, Shirley Stockwell and Betty Strempke; four brothers, Joseph, Robert, Russell and James Walker; and three siblings who died in infancy, Edith, John and Jo Ann Walker.
A private service will be held Jan. 25, 2021, at Renner-Wikoff in Urbana for immediate family and Florence’s caregivers. A small family service will be held Jan. 29, 2021, at Richardson Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, Iowa, prior to interment in Fairview cemetery. A virtual service is being planned for anyone; let the family know if you would like to be included.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Philip A. and Florence B. Temple Engineering Scholarship Fund at the University of Iowa Center for Advancement, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550; or an organization of the donor’s choice in Florence’s name.