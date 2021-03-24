URBANA — Floretha Rochelle Pierce, 41, of Urbana passed away peacefully on Saturday (March 20, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, March 26, at Center of Hope Church, 1109 N. Fourth St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with services following at noon. Final interment will immediately follow services at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, Urbana. Officiant will be Chief Apostle Robert L.Smith. Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.