HOMER — Florine “Flo” Bennett, 84, of Homer passed away at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at her daughter’s home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main Street in Homer with Pastor Mike Picklesimer officiating. Burial will take place in Mansfield Cemetery in Mansfield with Rev. Nick Gleason officiating. There will be a visitation from 10-11 a.m. prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
Flo was born July 23, 1935, in Fisher, the daughter of Joseph Otto and Bertie Mae Depuy Elkins. She married James H. Davis on June 28, 1951. He passed away Nov. 7, 2005. Flo married Tommy Bennett on Feb. 19, 2000, in Ben Wheeler, Texas. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2003.
She is survived by daughter Pam (Jerry) Stanfield of Homer; son Jeff (Cindy) Davis of Texas; daughter Mary (Mitch) Crawford of Mansfield; daughter Sheri Davis of Homer; son Kenny Davis of Texas; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by son Joe Davis; granddaughter Michelle Davis; granddaughter Racheal Davis; grandson Kenny Sterner; one sister; and two brothers.
Flo was a member of Sidney United Christian Church and Champaign County Home Extension. She was a welcome person at Meijer and volunteer at the former Provena Hospital.