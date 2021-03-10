DANVILLE — Flossie Irene Britt, 72, peacefully and beautifully transitioned from this life at 6:14 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at Colonial Manor Therapy & Senior Care, Danville.
Flossie was born Oct. 30, 1948, in Danville, the eighth of 12 children to William and Carrie Mae (Guyton) King. She married Arthur Lee “Leon” Britt Jr. on Dec. 24, 1966, in Danville; to this union they had six children (four girls and two boys).
Flossie attended Danville public schools and received her associate degree in early childhood education from Danville Area Community College. At the beginning of her career, she worked at East Central Illinois Community Action Head Start for many years. Later, she was the head teacher for the Salvation Army rre-school, from which she retired.
Flossie received God in her life at an early age, being reared in church and on God’s principles while attending Collett Street Church of Christ. In her adulthood, she became a member of St. James Free Will Baptist Church, where she served as the president of the Usher Board, sang in multiple choirs and was a current member of the Mother’s Board. While serving, she ensured that her children and grandchildren were raised in the ways of the Lord.
She enjoyed all kinds of crossword puzzles, traveling, playing cards, singing and, most of all, spending time with family and friends. Affectionately called “Aunt Flossie,” she was a guaranteed attendee at every family function. She loved her family and family get togethers. All who knew her remember that infectious smile that would light up a room.
Flossie leaves to cherish her memory her children, Anita (Tony) Pittmon of Danville, Sonovia (David) Crockett of Urbana and Vanessa Winston, Arthur Britt III and Morgan Britt, all of Danville; four sisters and one brother, Shirley Smith, Ralph King, Katherine Lillard, Kathleen Hampton and Alice Donald; a special sister-in-law, Crystal Lillard; 15 grandchildren, whom she treated and felt as if they were her own children, Johnaya (George), John, Jazmenn, Jade, Antonic, Brittny, Davon, DaQuan, Davion, Ariel (Phillip), Lamont, Demoine, Zarria, Faith and Kaidence; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends, with a special friend, Ruth Abernathy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; one son, Vincent; one grandson, Malcolm; three brothers, Aaron King, James King and Jasper King; and three sisters, Frankie Walls, Wilhelmina Coe and Patsy Pringle.
Flossie did not know a stranger, as she lived by the scripture that she referenced many times: Deuteronomy 10:18 — "He doth execute the judgement of the fatherless and widow, and loveth the stranger, in giving him food and raiment." Also, she stated to and instilled in her family: Joshua 24:15 – "But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord."
A private homegoing celebration will commence at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Officiating will be Pastor Linda Cooper. A private visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow after at Danville National Cemetery. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 11, at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. Due to CDC regulations, attendance restrictions will be enforced.
Condolences can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.