MAHOMET — Floyd A. Giles, 86, passed away at 5:43 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Floyd A. Giles was born Feb. 1, 1934, the son of Earl and Ellen (Edelman) Giles. He married Mary Mason on June 7, 1964.
He graduated from the University of Missouri, served two years with the 1st Division, 26th Infantry in the U.S. Army and spent most of his professional career as a professor of horticulture and Extension specialist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
An award-winning instructor, Giles was also the author and illustrator of 12 textbooks. He retired from teaching and found great joy in traveling with his wife and, as a former farm boy, capturing the beauty of nature in the intricate wood carvings that earned him the distinction of “Illinois Artisan.”
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary, and is survived by his son Thomas, daughter-in-law Jessica, and daughter Margaret.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Mahomet Public Library, 1702 E. Oak St., Mahomet, IL 61853 or at mahometpubliclibrary.org/FinancialSupport.
