URBANA — Floyd F. Bailey, 94, of Urbana passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Floyd was born Sept. 16, 1927, in Boaz, Wis., the son of Ted D. and Geneva M. (Robins) Bailey. He married Virginia L. Wendland on May 27, 1951, in Milbank, S.D. She preceded him in death Dec. 30, 2019.
His family history is Virginia L. (Wendland) Bailey, Valerie Jean Baily-Buczko, Rick Bailey, Perry Bailey, Brandon Bailey, Zacharey Bailey, Ramona L. Holcomb and great-grandchildren.
Floyd graduated from Ekalaka High School, Montana, and served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years. He was based in San Diego and was on the USS Carbonero, a Balao-class submarine. He also served at the Office of U.S. Naval Attache, in Ankara, Turkey. After retirement from the Navy, he worked at JC Penney for 11 years and then was at the University of Illinois for 17 years. He was a member of Quest United Methodist Church: A Community of Grace, Urbana.
A celebration of life in his memory will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at ClarkLindsey, 101 W. Windsor Road, U. Pastor Casey Taylor will officiate. Burial will be at noon at East Lawn Cemetery, Urbana, with military rites in honor of his service to his country.
