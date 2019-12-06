CHAMPAIGN — Floyd Bruhn, 93, of Champaign passed away at his home on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Floyd was born on July 4, 1926 in Monticello, the son of William and Catherine Bruhn. He is survived by his children, Judy (Tony) Splittstoesser, Brandy (Nick) Lokshin; grandchildren Monica Lane, Travis Splittstoesser and Sean (Brittany) Splittstoesser.
Floyd proudly served in the United States Army, worked for the Champaign Police Department and was employed with Kraft Foods, retiring after over 25 years of employment. His hobbies included car racing, riding horses and gardening.
He is preceded in death by his parents; several siblings; wife of 43 years, Dorothy; children, Ralph Stafford Jr., Timothy Stafford and Joann Fairman.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Rd., Champaign.
Arrangements are being made by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St. Champaign, IL, 61820.