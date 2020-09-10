CHAMPAIGN — Floyd (Gordie) Gordon, 93, passed away Monday (Sept. 7, 2020) at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana.
He was born in rural Bethany to Charles E. Gordon and Floy (Routzon) Gordon on April 25, 1927.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.
He married Phyllis Pickett on Dec. 1, 1950, in Paxton. She preceded him in death on July 7, 2019.
He is survived by three children, Trudy Gordon (Rob Bedows), Sherry Clayborn of Champaign and Rodney (Debbie) Gordon of Mission Viejo, Calif. Also surviving are four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Mr. Gordon served in the Air Force and retired in 1984 from Chanute Training Center, where he was the telephone superintendent with a total of 31 years of government service. After retirement, he owned Baskin and Robbins in Rantoul and Champaign.
Mr. Gordon had been active in sports all of his life. He was passionate about baseball and an avid Cardinals fan. He pitched fast-pitch softball until he was 50. He served the Illinois Amateur Softball Association as a district commissioner and area vice president. Gordie was voted into the Illinois Softball Hall of Fame in 1985. He refereed high school football throughout central Illinois and was a member of the sideline chain crew for University of Illinois football for 32 seasons. He served as director for the Region 6 Prairie State Games.
The Gordons left Champaign for 14 years, living in Palm Springs and Laguna Hills, Calif., and Colorado Springs, Colo. In 2003, the Gordons decided they missed home and returned to Champaign.
He was a 55-year member of the American Legion and active in the Lions Club. For many years, he worked part time in the funeral industry, most recently with Morgan Memorial Home of Savoy.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private burial service with hopes of having a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, suggested memorial contributions are to Make-A-Wish Illinois, illinois.wish.org (grants wishes to children with life-changing illnesses); the Fisher House Foundation, fisherhouse.org (builds comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital); or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.