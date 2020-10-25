TROUTMAN, N.C. — Floyd Martin, loving husband and father, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home in Troutman, N.C., at the age of 88.
Floyd was born Oct. 16, 1932, in Portland, Ore., to Oscar Sverdrup and Maurine (Harker) Martin. He married Madeline Pearl Cunningham of Fithian on Dec. 6, 1956.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents and son, Dannie Carter Bell.
He is survived by his wife, Madeline; son, Arden Wayne Bell; two daughters, Marcella Marie Boyle and Victoria Lee Birdsell; 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Floyd spent 20 years serving his county in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a technical sergeant. He also served as a custodian and bus driver for Oakwood High School and a computer technician for the Urbana school district prior to his retirement in 1994.
Floyd was an elder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was membership chairman for the Illiana Genealogical & Historical Society of Danville, president of the Stearns Cemetery Association and a member of the Ogden Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite of Danville and Eastern Illinois Shrine Club.
Floyd’s love of family and friends always came first in his life. His hobbies were genealogy, playing euchre and working around the house.
Floyd will be laid to rest in a graveside service at Stearns Cemetery, Fithian, at a date not yet determined.