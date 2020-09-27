TUSCOLA — Floyd L. Ray, 89, of Tuscola passed away at 10:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Arbor Rose of Monticello.
Graveside funeral services with military rites conducted by Walter Jones VFW Post 2876 of Villa Grove will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Camargo Cemetery. Pastor Lenny Summar will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Floyd was born May 22, 1931, in Kemp, a son of Lewis Ivan and Flossie (Wells) Ray. He married Shirley Dorjohn on March 15, 1955, in Arthur. She passed away April 14, 2012.
He is survived by two brothers, Charles L. Ray Sr. and his wife, Maxine, of Camargo and Dale A. Ray and his wife, Geri, of Tuscola; one sister, Carolyn Kappes of Camargo; and several nieces and nephews.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; two infant children; two brothers, Roy Ray and Claude Ray; one sister, Betty Croy and her husband, Gene; and another brother-in-law, George “Bud” Kappes.
Floyd was an Army Veteran of the Korean War.
He farmed prior to going into the military. When he got out of the military, he did some carpentry and worked at the Tuscola Co-Op Elevator. He also drove a truck for Dale Sanderson, hauling hay to the University of Illinois.
Floyd retired in 1993 from the CSX Railroad out of Tuscola with over 23 years of service.
Floyd was a member of the Camargo United Methodist Church, the Walter Jones VFW Post 2876 of Villa Grove and the Hume American Legion.
He enjoyed hunting fishing and camping; spending time with family and friends; and watching trains go by.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walter Jones VFW Post 2876 of Villa Grove.