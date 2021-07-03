KANKAKEE — The Rev. Dr. Floyd R. Stradley, an ordained United Methodist minister, went to be with his heavenly father Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
He was born Sept. 30, 1933, in Arkansas and grew up in Decatur, where his parents moved soon after his birth. He married Donna Hiser on June 22, 1957, at First E.U.B. Church in Decatur. A homemaker, Donna was always beside him from the time they began dating in college through a marriage of almost 64 years. Floyd graduated from Millikin University in 1955 and the Evangelical Theological Seminary (now Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary) in 1958, where he received his master of divinity degree. He subsequently earned his doctor of ministry from Boston University School of Theology in 1985. Stradley was a parish pastor, blessing and being blessed by experiences gained in small towns, growing suburbs and cities. He served seven churches in all: Gibson City E.U.B., Peoria University UMC (associate pastor), Delavan UMC, Decatur Christ UMC and senior pastor at Morton UMC, Champaign First UMC and Kankakee St. Mark UMC, all of which belong to the Illinois Great Rivers Conference. A believer in ministry beyond the local church, he was active in councils of churches, ministerial associations and various youth camps. His conference service included District Committees of Church Location and Building, Conference Health Insurance Committee, Commission on Equitable Compensation, Conference Board of Ordained Ministry and multiple terms as chairperson of the Conference Board of Pensions. Service to the greater community included several years on the Board of Trustees of Peoria's Methodist Medical Center. An active Rotarian for over four decades, he served as president of the Morton club.
His parents, John and Clarice Stradley, preceded him in death, as did his brother, Cecil.
Survivors include his wife, Donna (Hiser); son, Craig (Jacqui) of Philadelphia; daughter, Janis (Dave Wright) of Chicago; grandchildren, Meredith Stradley (Alex Mitchell) of Washington, D.C., and Kendrick Stradley of Honeybrook, Pa.; and great-grandson, Mack William Mitchell.
Also surviving are his nephew, Mark Stradley; stepgrandchildren, Mitch (Jess) Wright, Kendall Wright and Delaney Wright; and stepgreat-granddaughter, Milah Wright.
Visitation will take place at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901.
Memorials can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee. Arrangements by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, 815-932-1214. Please sign his guest book at clancygernon.com.