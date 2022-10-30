HOOPESTON — Mary E. Peters, 96, of Hoopeston passed away at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Heritage Health, Hoopeston. Forest “Pete” W. Peters Jr., 98, of Hoopeston passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Heritage Health, Hoopeston.
Mary was born on Aug. 25, 1924, in Hoopeston, the daughter of Ed and Virginia (McCormick) Sheets. Pete was born on Aug. 27, 1923, in Hoopeston, the son of Forest and Elma (Unger) Peters Sr. They were married on Aug. 3, 1942, in Missouri.
The are survived by one daughter, Jinnie (Don) Johnson of Aledo; two sons, Jon Peters of Laguna Vista, Texas, and Joe (Tami Carter) Peters of Hoopeston; seven grandchildren, Jami (Travis) Bohy, Jill (Nate) Baker, Judie Summarell, Dan (Clodagh) Peters, Derek Johnson, Jerod (Betsy) Peters and Jeff (Amanda Lee) Peters; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pete and Mary both graduated from Hoopeston High School. They will be remembered as loving parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and friends. A couple who loved the family farm, the Texas lake house, fishing, football pools, lottery tickets, gardening, cooking, sporting events, pool time, the famous gator and red convertible rides, but let’s not forget a sausage biscuit or donut every morning at 9 a.m. sharp. Many fun memories and stories were told around the kitchen table, along with meals and many competitive card games that will never be forgotten. Amazing times we will cherish forever.
A celebration of life open house will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the family farm, 14548 E. 3800 N. Road, Hoopeston, IL 60942.
According to their wishes, cremation rites were accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin Athletic Department. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home, Hoopeston, to assist them in honoring Pete and Mary’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on their everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.