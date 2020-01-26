DANVILLE — Forrest Gene Brown, 77, of Danville died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2020, of natural causes.
He was born in Danville on July 24, 1942, the son of William Gene Brown and Laura Katheryn Striker.
He is survived by a sister, Mary Lou Smoot, and three brothers, Terry Lee Brown, Robert Eugene Brown and David Franklin Brown, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by friends Stan Kerr, Bruce Stoffel, Michael Doyle, Jonathan Goodwin and Olivia and Chris Zepeda, and pet companion Caramel.
A prayer vigil will be held at The Church of the Holy Trinity in Danville, 308 N. Vermilion St., on Friday, Jan. 31, from 2 to 6 p.m. with family present 4 to 6 p.m., followed the next day at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass at The Chapel of St. John the Divine, 1011 S. Wright St., Champaign, with inurnment. A potluck meal will be held at Canterbury House next to the chapel. Call JoAnne Geigner at 217-365-0392 to coordinate a food offering.
A proud liberal and a member of the Democratic Party, Forrest regularly served as an election judge in Vermilion County. He was a member of the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Poverty Law Center, Amnesty International and Americans United for Separation of Church and State.
While he resided in Champaign, he was among the original organizers and served three terms as chair of the board of the Gay Community AIDS Project (now called the Greater Community AIDS Project). He was a longtime member of The Chapel of St. John the Divine in Champaign, where he served for 30 years as co-chair of the hospitality committee. He also served the chapel at various times as a sacristan, acolyte and member of the vestry, and also attended The Church of the Holy Trinity in Danville.
He was an admirer of Frank Lloyd Wright and often spent weekends in Springfield as a volunteer docent at the Dana-Thomas House. He loved cooking, especially Julia Child’s recipes, and prepared many meals for friends and family. His enjoyments included musicals, reading, Star Wars, Harry Potter and British comedies and dramas.