CHAMPAIGN — Forrest Roberts Jr., 85, passed away at 2:17 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 27, 2019) at Illini Heritage Nursing Home, Champaign.
Forrest was born on Feb. 23, 1934, in Clark, Mo., to Forrest and Zalia Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Roberts; three sons, Rick (Colleen) Roberts of Champaign, Terry Roberts of Mahomet and Johnny Roberts of Champaign; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Forrest worked for Collegiate Cap & Gown, ran Roberts Shell Station and then retired from Target.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Smith officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.