CHAMPAIGN — Forrest A. Carter, 68, of Urbana died Saturday (July 9, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He was born in Champaign to Chester Allen and Nancy Caldwell Carter. Forrest attended schools in both Champaign and Urbana. In 1973, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed at various posts within the U.S. He was honorably discharged in 2007.
Afterward, he worked with troubled youth at the Challenge Academy in Rantoul for several years. He also loved sports, especially baseball, and was an umpire for teams of young people.
Forrest was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother of Urbana; a son, Kaynan Smallwood; and an aunt and many cousins.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., C, on Thursday, July 14. There will be a prayer service at 1:30 p.m. at Central Illinois Mosque and Islamic Center, 106 S. Lincoln Ave., U, followed by burial at 2 p.m. with full military honors in Mt. Hope Cemetery, 611 E. Pennsylvania Ave., C.