ESTERO, Fla. — Integrity — living life to the fullest — devoted to family and friends describes Dale Hanslow, who passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at age 72, in Ft. Myers, Fla., after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife, Ida Kay (Miller) Hanslow; sons, Bryan Hanslow (Neva) of Alvarado, Texas, Craig Hanslow (Katie) of Mahomet and Cory Miller (Amy) of Springfield; sister, Connie Fleshman of Lincoln; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Connie Hasley of Lincoln; adopted lake family, the Rousselows; grandchildren, Drew, Levi, Sophia, Holdyn and Hadley Hanslow, Connor Becker, Marissa, Olivia and Cassidy Miller, Raven (Justin) Harvey and Delaney Burleyson; and two great-grandchildren, Taylor and John Thomas Harvey.
His friends were an extension of his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Hanslow, and parents, Forrest and Donna Hanslow.
A very proud Army veteran, he loved his country.
His career spanned over 45 years as a grocery manager, part owner of D&D Foods in Mahomet, along with a catering business. He was involved in many community activities in Mahomet, including president of the Lions Club, Elks Club and Corvette Club of Missouri.
Dale (Big Poppi) knew how to enjoy life, as attested to the stories and pictures, which will remain in the hearts of his loved ones.
Memorials may be made to your local American Cancer Society.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m. at the Elks Club, 903 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy.