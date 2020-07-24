BEMENT — Frances Ann Lust, 83, of Bement passed away at 12:15 a.m. Thursday (July 23, 2020) at the Bement Health Care Center.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding with the suggestions set forth. Private family services will be at the First Christian Church of Bement. Pastor Tim Davis will officiate. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement Food Pantry in care of the First Christian Church of Bement.
Ann was born on Feb. 9, 1937, in Bement, a daughter of Joseph L. and Frances Shumard Halterman. She married Herbert F. Lust Sr. on Nov. 12, 1953, in Bement, and he passed away on March 30, 2017.
Surviving children are Howard (Kay) Lust of Bement, Kathryn Lust of San Francisco, Calif., and Donna (John) Parks of Urbana. Surviving grandchildren are Kristopher (Heather) Lust, Courtney Brown, Jennifer (Matt) Lust, Nicholas (Moira) Lust and Shelby (Konnor) Lust, as well as seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Herbert F. Lust Jr.; daughter, Cynthia Ann Lust; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Lust; and a brother and a sister.
Ann was a member of the First Christian Church of Bement; she was very instrumental in the forming of the Bement Food Pantry and served multiple terms on the Bement Village Board. She was active in the Voorhies Home Extension and coached summer league softball.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Frances Ann Lust.