VILLA GROVE — Frances Virginia (Morrison) Duncan, 104, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday (July 17, 2019).
She was born in Taylorville on May 12, 1915. Frances was the daughter of Henry Campagne and Gertrude (Raymond) Campagne. Albert Morrison was her wonderful stepfather.
Frances was a 1933 graduate of Villa Grove High School and was salutatorian of her class. She was an education graduate of Eastern Illinois State Teacher’s College. Frances taught elementary education at Fairland, Camargo and Villa Grove for 24 years. Frances greatly enjoyed teaching and truly loved small children. She enjoyed reading, traveling and her family.
She was an active member of the First Christian Church of Villa Grove. Frances will be remembered as a faithful follower of Christ, devoted wife, loving and nurturing mother, beloved daughter and caring friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joseph G. Duncan, and her parents, Albert and Gertrude Morrison.
Surviving are her sons, James E. (Rita) Duncan of Somerset, Ind., John B. (Karen) Duncan of Marshfield, Mo.; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. and the funeral service to follow at noon. Burial will be at the Villa Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church of Villa Grove.