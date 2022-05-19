LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Frances Ellen Fisher Honeycutt, 83, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark.
She was born on May 12, 1938, in Champaign, to Elmer “Clifford” Fisher and Margaret Abigail Norton, both of Tolono.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Margaret Fisher; husband, Thaddeus Honeycutt; and previous spouse, Thomas Tipton Millard III.
She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Barbara (Bryan) Robinson, and grandchildren, Taylor and Tipton, all of Arkansas; brother, John (Jan) Fisher of Tolono; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Bailey Cemetary, Tolono.